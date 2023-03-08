Logo

Alzheimer's Disease Features Dialed Down in Mice Missing Methylation-Related Gene

Mar 08, 2023

In PLOS Biology, researchers at the Fourth Military Medical University and other centers in China present findings from a mouse model study that found diminished Alzheimer's disease (AD) features in animals missing a methyltransferase enzyme, highlighting the potential importance of m6A RNA methylation in the neurodegenerative condition. By dialing down expression of the methyltransferase-like 3 (METTL3) in monocyte-derived macrophage immune cells, the team initially found that it could ease some of the cognitive symptoms in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Then in a series of follow-up cell line experiments, they demonstrate that the absence of METTL3 kicks off a series of events affecting DNA methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) translation, downstream alpha-tubulin modification, and subsequent migration by amyloid beta-clearing macrophage cells via altered m6A methylation. "We found that METTL3 ablation enhances the infiltration of monocyte-derived macrophages in an [amyloid beta-induced Alzheimer's disease] mouse model," the authors report, adding that the findings "suggest that m6A modifications are potential targets for the treatment of AD," the authors report, adding that "upstream regulation of METTL3 in AD remains to be explored in the future."

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Alzheimer's Disease Features Dialed Down in Mice Missing Methylation-Related Gene

In mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, researchers see improved cognitive function and enhanced macrophage cell function in the absence of an m6A RNA methylation mediator, as they report in PLOS Biology.

Study Explores Expression Features Distinguishing Prostate Cancer, Chronic Pancreatitis

Researchers in BMC Genomics turn to network approaches to interpret gene- and long non-coding RNA expression shifts found in chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma samples.

Single Larval Species Found in Mezcal 'Worm' DNA Analysis

Researchers in PeerJ Life & Environment see a lone moth species in the bottom of Mexican mezcal bottles in their targeted DNA sequencing-based analyses of the worm-like larvae.

Peer Coaching Study Points to Potential Need for Germline Genetic Testing Support

Researchers saw a slight increase in germline genetic test orders for eligible cancer patients when they offered medical oncologists peer coaching by cancer genetics experts, as they report in JAMA Network Open.