Logo

Also Subvariants

Jun 24, 2022

Moderna says that an updated version of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine led to strong immune responses against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Those subvariants, it notes, now make up about a third of COVID-19 cases in the US.

The company previously reported that its bivalent booster vaccine that targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the Omicron variant triggered even stronger immune response against Omicron than its original vaccine. In the new analysis, they found that the bivalent booster also elicits a strong antibody response to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants that are increasing in circulation.

The Journal says that Moderna plans to provide this data to US regulators as part of its bid to receive authorization for its bivalent booster by August. CBS News adds that Moderna has been manufacturing doses of the bivalent booster in anticipation of that authorization.

Pfizer is similarly developing shots aimed at viral variants, according to the Journal.

Filed under

COVID-19
Breaking News
The Scan

Tens of Millions Saved

The Associated Press writes that vaccines against COVID-19 saved an estimated 20 million lives in their first year.

Supersized Bacterium

NPR reports that researchers have found and characterized a bacterium that is visible to the naked eye.

Also Subvariants

Moderna says its bivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine leads to a strong immune response against Omicron subvariants, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Science Papers Present Gene-Edited Mouse Models of Liver Cancer, Hürthle Cell Carcinoma Analysis

In Science this week: a collection of mouse models of primary liver cancer, and more.