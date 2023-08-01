Logo

Additive Effects of Air Pollution Exposure, Genetic Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Development

Aug 01, 2023

Investigators in China have examined how genetic factors and long-term air pollution exposure together affect atrial fibrillation (AF) risk. In their study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers included 401,251 participants without AF at baseline from the UK Biobank and estimated each participant's exposure to air pollutants — PM2.5, PM10, NO2, and NOx — at their residential addresses. Meanwhile, the participants' genetic data was obtained from the UK Biobank, which the researchers used to construct a polygenic risk score for AF. They found that long-term exposure to air pollutants was associated with an increased risk of AF. But they also found that the combined effects of genetic risk and air pollutants had an additive effect — approximately 16 percent to 35 percent of AF risk can be explained by the additive effects of co-exposure to high air pollutants and high genetic risk. "Our findings suggest that improving air quality will benefit the entire population, especially those at high levels of genetic risk, which has a potential guiding significance for the primary prevention of AF," the researchers add.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

São Paulo's Oldest Human Skeleton Belonged to Individual Similar to Present-Day Indigenous Residents

In Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers from Brazil show that the oldest human skeleton found in São Paulo state was a descendant of an ancestral population settled in the Americas.  

Additive Effects of Air Pollution Exposure, Genetic Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Development

A PNAS study looks at the combined effects of long-term air pollution exposure and genetic risk in participants from the UK Biobank. 

Differences in Genetic Architecture of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Patients of African, European Ancestry

A study appearing in JAMA shows that dilated cardiomyopathy patients of African ancestry are less likely to have clinically actionable gene variants.

Influence of Pathogenic, Likely Pathogenic Germline Variants on Cervical Cancer

In JAMA Network Open, researchers highlight contributions of heritable factors toward cervical cancer risk.