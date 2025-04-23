Watchmaker Genomics, Revvity Partner to Automate Next-Gen Sequencing Workflows

NEW YORK – Watchmaker Genomics said Wednesday that it has partnered with Revvity to automate library preparation for next-generation sequencing.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Leveraging Revvity's Sciclone G3 NGSx liquid handling workstation, the firms have already automated methods for all of Watchmaker's DNA and RNA library preparation kits, including those for low-input and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples. The automated workflows can support up to 96 samples per run and are available to customers.

"We’re teaming up with Watchmaker to deliver robust, automated workflows that help genomics labs simplify operations and improve data quality," Kevin Quick, VP of platforms at Revvity, said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this collaboration, including extending method availability to additional platforms to bring even more flexible and scalable NGS solutions to researchers worldwide."

"As we launch new innovations such as TAPS for methylation analysis and library normalization tools, continued collaboration with Revvity will be key to ensuring these technologies are accessible and scalable," Sandra Rowe, Watchmaker's VP of marketing, said in a statement.