Thorne HealthTech, GenTegra Partner on Whole-Blood DNA Collection Kit

Oct 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Thorne HealthTech said on Tuesday that it has partnered with sample prep firm GenTegra to develop a whole-blood DNA collection and extraction kit.

Under the terms of the alliance, the kit will integrate Thorne's OneDraw blood collection device, developed by Drawbridge Health, with GenTegra's Active Chemical Protection, which is designed to keep nucleic acid and other biomolecules stable in a dry ambient state.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

The OneDraw device has been cleared by Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, is CE marked for use in A1c testing, and is cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration. Drawbridge is majority owned by Summerville, South Carolina-based Thorne.

"GenTegra's Active Chemical Protection technology is utilized across a broad range of life science applications to stabilize and protect DNA and RNA from a variety of sample types," GenTegra President Bob Barrett said in a statement. "We're encouraged by the progress and successes we've been testing and are looking forward to working with Thorne and its OneDraw device and cartridge to further enhance DNA preservation and extraction for remote patient sample collection."

Thorne said that it intends to collaborate further with Pleasanton, California-based GenTegra to develop a product that combines OneDraw DNA cartridges with GenTegra's GenSolve DNA extraction technology.

