Sphere Bio Strikes Distribution Deals for Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK — Sphere Bio, a UK-based developer of single-cell isolation and analysis technologies, said Wednesday that it has struck a series of distribution agreements for its products in the Asia-Pacific region.

The deals include ones with 1st PhileKorea in South Korea, As One in Japan, Decode Science in Australia and New Zealand, Everlife Research Instruments in Singapore, and Premas Life Sciences in India and Bangladesh.

Financial and other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

The distribution pacts come on the heels of similar agreements with Bang Trading in Thailand, Cold Spring Biotech in Taiwan, and Gene Company in China and Hong Kong, Sphere Bio said.

Earlier this year, the company changed its name from Sphere Fluidics as it looks to expand into new markets with additional products that take advantage of the multiplexing capability of its second-generation Cyto-Mine Chroma automated single-cell analysis platform.