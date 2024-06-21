New England Biolabs, Inorevia Partner for Automated NGS Library Prep for Challenging Samples

NEW YORK – New England Biolabs and Inorevia have inked a partnership to develop automated next-generation sequencing library prep workflows for challenging samples, the firms said this week.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will combine NEBNext library prep reagents with Inorevia's Magelia automation platform to tackle challenging NGS samples, including those derived from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue.

"Inorevia's unique approach provides opportunities to enhance the performance of enzymatic reactions, driving efficiency on a molecular level, with reduced sample loss," Fiona Stewart, associate director of NEBNext portfolio management at NEB, said in a statement. "We're excited about the potential of combining NEB's unique and highly optimized solutions for library preparation with the Magelia platform to accomplish science that would otherwise be unattainable."

Based in Bagneux, France, sample automation firm Inorevia previously partnered with NEB, located in Ipswich, Massachusetts, to automate a whole-genome sequencing library prep workflow using the NEBNext chemistry and the Magelia platform.