MolGen Acquires Synchron Lab Automation

Apr 26, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — MolGen said on Wednesday that it has acquired Synchron Lab Automation, a Dutch developer of laboratory automation systems.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Utrecht-based MolGen said that the transaction will help boost its ability to build high-end automation technologies for DNA and RNA purification, library preparation, and next-generation sequencing setup in support of its reagent business. Synchron's liquid handling platforms and prototyping capabilities, meanwhile, will be used to expand MolGen's current automation portfolio.

The acquisition builds on an existing relationship between the companies, which have codeveloped sample transfer systems and a platform for ultra high-throughput DNA/RNA purification.

"This acquisition will enable MolGen to more efficiently build automation solutions to enable our customers globally" and to meet increasing demand for sample throughput and cost efficiency, MolGen CEO Niels Kruize said in a statement.

The deal for Synchron comes about two years after MolGen acquired laboratory tool and technology developer LabTie International.

