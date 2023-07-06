Logo

Inoviq, Promega to Comarket Exosome Isolation, Nucleic Acid Purification Solutions

Jul 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Inoviq and Promega said Thursday that they have signed a global joint marketing agreement for the Australian diagnostics firm's Exo-Net exosome capture technology alongside Promega's nucleic acid purification systems.

The companies said the combined offering provides a system for both manual and high-throughput biomarker discovery and diagnostics development.

The initial term of the agreement is three years, with one-year automatic renewals unless terminated by either party. The companies also anticipate expanding the agreement to cover additional exosome isolation tools, characterization and analysis kits, and instruments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Inoviq CEO Leearne Hinch called Promega an "ideal partner" to expand the global reach of the firm's research-use-only exosome capture technology. The two companies have previously collaborated to optimize the Exo-Net platform for use with high-throughput sample processing equipment, something that Inoviq said has been critical to the development of its exosome-based ovarian cancer test.

Filed under

Sample Preparation
Business News
exosomes/extracellular vesicles
biomarker discovery
comarketing agreement
Asia/Oceania
North America
Promega
Breaking News
The Scan

CRISPR-Based Ifegenia Tool Could Be Used to Control Malaria-Carrying Mosquito Populations

A CRISPR-based tool called Ifegenia described in Science Advances disrupts the femaleless gene among malaria-carrying Anopheles gambiae mosquitos.

Socioeconomic Factors, Pollution Influence Epigenetic Aging Among Black Americans

A new PLOS One study finds that differences in social environment and pollution contribute to disparities in epigenetic aging among Black Americans.

Analysis Characterizes Discrepant Regions Between Genome Assemblies

A new paper in Genome Biology examines large-scale genomic regions that differ between the telomere-to-telomere and reference human genome assemblies.

RNA Editing Tool Predicts Target Performance With Pooled Screening, Machine Learning

Researchers reporting in Nature Biotechnology spell out a machine learning and CRISPR gene editing approach for predicting on-target edits and dialing down off-target events.