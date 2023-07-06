Inoviq, Promega to Comarket Exosome Isolation, Nucleic Acid Purification Solutions

NEW YORK – Inoviq and Promega said Thursday that they have signed a global joint marketing agreement for the Australian diagnostics firm's Exo-Net exosome capture technology alongside Promega's nucleic acid purification systems.

The companies said the combined offering provides a system for both manual and high-throughput biomarker discovery and diagnostics development.

The initial term of the agreement is three years, with one-year automatic renewals unless terminated by either party. The companies also anticipate expanding the agreement to cover additional exosome isolation tools, characterization and analysis kits, and instruments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Inoviq CEO Leearne Hinch called Promega an "ideal partner" to expand the global reach of the firm's research-use-only exosome capture technology. The two companies have previously collaborated to optimize the Exo-Net platform for use with high-throughput sample processing equipment, something that Inoviq said has been critical to the development of its exosome-based ovarian cancer test.