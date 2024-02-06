Cytiva, LevitasBio Partner to Offer Sample Prep Workflow for Single-Cell Research

NEW YORK — Cytiva has partnered with LevitasBio to offer a new workflow for single-cell genomics research based on their respective sample preparation technologies, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will combine Cytiva's Via Extractor, a semiautomated system for the disaggregation of solid tissue including tumors into viable single cells, with LevitasBio's LeviCell 1.0 and LeviCell EOS cell isolation and enrichment systems into a single workflow.

Financial and other terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

"The Via Extractor and LeviCell platform offers a more complete approach to tissue dissociation and single-cell suspension cleanup, which better enables researchers to develop innovative solutions in the personalized medicine space," LevitasBio CEO Martin Pieprzyk said in a statement.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Cytiva was formerly part of General Electric's biopharma business, which was acquired by Danaher in 2020. LevitasBio, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a spinout of Stanford University and raised $35 million in Series C funding in late 2022.