Logo

Bioke to Distribute BioSkryb Genomic Amplification Tech in Europe

Jul 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Dutch cell signaling technology company Bioke said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to distribute BioSkryb Genomics' genomic amplification technology in several European nations.

Under the terms of the deal, Bioke will offer BioSkryb products based on the company's primary template-directed amplification (PTA) technology in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Products covered under the deal include ResolveDNA for single-cell whole-genome reproduction and the ResolveOme system for whole-genome and whole-transcriptome analysis in individual cells. BioSkryb licensed the PTA technology from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in mid-2020.

Financial and other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

"By combining Bioke's in-depth knowledge of the genomics market space with BioSkryb's innovative [whole-genome amplification] approach, this agreement will provide tools to researchers to study genomic heterogeneity and enable the development of new diagnostics for insights into human disease at the cellular level," Robert Hovingh, Bioke's sales manager for Europe, said in a statement.

In late 2022, Durham, North Carolina-based BioSkryb licensed ResolveDNA to CooperSurgical for commercialization in the women's reproductive health market.

Filed under

Sample Preparation
PCR
Sequencing
Business News
distribution agreement
amplification
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Identifies Targeted Therapies for Advanced Cancer Patients

In JAMA Network Open, researchers use comprehensive genomic profiling to identify advanced cancer patients who might benefit from targeted therapies before standard of care treatment.

Ancient Bottlenose Dolphin Genome Gives Insight Into Coastal Adaptations

Researchers in Nature Communications say ancient dolphins adapted quickly to new coastal environments thousands of years ago and modern dolphins retain those genetic variations.

Parasitic Worm Genomes Lack Genes Expected in All Animals

Worms from the Nematomorpha phylum are missing about 30 percent of expected genes, including cilia-related ones, a new study in Current Biology reports.

Gut Microbiome Differences Uncovered in Severe Versus Moderate COVID-19

Patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit gut microbiome changes, including declines in Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans and Roseburia hominis, a study in Genome Medicine reports.