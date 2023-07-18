Bioke to Distribute BioSkryb Genomic Amplification Tech in Europe

NEW YORK — Dutch cell signaling technology company Bioke said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to distribute BioSkryb Genomics' genomic amplification technology in several European nations.

Under the terms of the deal, Bioke will offer BioSkryb products based on the company's primary template-directed amplification (PTA) technology in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Products covered under the deal include ResolveDNA for single-cell whole-genome reproduction and the ResolveOme system for whole-genome and whole-transcriptome analysis in individual cells. BioSkryb licensed the PTA technology from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in mid-2020.

Financial and other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

"By combining Bioke's in-depth knowledge of the genomics market space with BioSkryb's innovative [whole-genome amplification] approach, this agreement will provide tools to researchers to study genomic heterogeneity and enable the development of new diagnostics for insights into human disease at the cellular level," Robert Hovingh, Bioke's sales manager for Europe, said in a statement.

In late 2022, Durham, North Carolina-based BioSkryb licensed ResolveDNA to CooperSurgical for commercialization in the women's reproductive health market.