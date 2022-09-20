Purigen Biosystems Signs Distribution Deal for Nucleic Acid Extraction System in Switzerland

NEW YORK — Purigen Biosystems said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its automated nucleic acid extraction system in Switzerland with Bucher Biotec.

Purigen's Ionic Purification System uses isotachophoresis to extract nucleic acids from a wide range of sample types including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues, Purigen said. The small benchtop instrument was launched in the US in 2019 and received CE marking in 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, Bucher Biotec will have the exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support the system in Switzerland. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Pleasanton, California-based Purigen partnered with Proteigene to distribute the system in France. It also signed on GC Biotech in April to sell the system in the Benelux countries.