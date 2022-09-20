Logo

Purigen Biosystems Signs Distribution Deal for Nucleic Acid Extraction System in Switzerland

Sep 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Purigen Biosystems said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its automated nucleic acid extraction system in Switzerland with Bucher Biotec.

Purigen's Ionic Purification System uses isotachophoresis to extract nucleic acids from a wide range of sample types including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues, Purigen said. The small benchtop instrument was launched in the US in 2019 and received CE marking in 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, Bucher Biotec will have the exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support the system in Switzerland. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Pleasanton, California-based Purigen partnered with Proteigene to distribute the system in France. It also signed on GC Biotech in April to sell the system in the Benelux countries.

Filed under

Sample Prep
Business News
distribution agreement
nucleic acid extraction
Purigen
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

CRC Resistance to EGFR-Targeting Treatments Linked to Baseline, Acquired ARID1A Mutations

Researchers in Nature Communications found that the presence of existing or acquired ARID1A mutations coincides with reduced response to anti-EGFR treatment, but not to treatments targeting VEGF.

Somatic Mutation Mosaicism Profiled Across Human Development

An exome sequencing-based analysis in PLOS Genetics points to variable mosaic mutation numbers, allele frequency patterns, and mutational signatures across developmental stages and tissue types.

Damaged Telomere Elongation Analysis Points to Potential Cancer Treatment Target

Researchers in PNAS link alternative lengthening of telomeres to activity of the telomeric repeat-containing RNA TERRA, while reduced TERRA transcription reined in ALT activity.

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.