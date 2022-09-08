Purigen Biosystems Inks Distribution Deal for Nucleic Acid Extraction System in France

NEW YORK — Purigen Biosystems said on Thursday that it has signed an exclusive agreement for the distribution of its automated nucleic acid extraction in France with Proteigene.

The Ionic Purification System uses isotachophoresis to extract nucleic acids from a wide range of sample types including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues, Purigen said. The small benchtop instrument was launched in the US in 2019 and received CE marking in 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, Saint-Marcel, France-based Proteigene will handle the distribution, service, and support of the system in France. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Pleasanton, California-based Purigen signed on GC Biotech to distribute the system in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.