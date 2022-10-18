Logo

BioSkryb Genomics Licenses Amplification Tech to CooperSurgical

Oct 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BioSkryb Genomics said on Tuesday that it has licensed its genomic amplification technology to CooperSurgical for use in preimplantation genetic testing.

Under the multi-year global agreement, BioSkryb will license its ResolveDNA single-cell genomic amplification technology to CooperGenomics, a unit of CooperSurgical, which will exclusively market and distribute the technology in the women's reproductive health market.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Having access to the BioSkryb technology will provide a new level of genomic analysis and testing accuracy, enhancing the positive impact we have in the field of women’s reproductive health and in the lives of patients around the world," Charles Smith, executive VP of life sciences services and innovation at CooperGenomics, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018 and based in Durham, North Carolina, BioSkryb is commercializing a proprietary flavor of primary template-directed amplification, licensed from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

