Bionano Genomics, Hamilton Partner on Automated Ultra-High Molecular Weight DNA Extraction

NEW YORK — Bionano Genomics and Hamilton said on Thursday that they have partnered on the development of an automated system for the extraction of ultra-high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA for use in optical genome mapping (OGM).

Called Long String Vantage, the workstation supports the extraction of UHMW DNA at increased scale, the companies said. Running the Bionano Prep SP Blood and Cell Culture DNA Isolation Kit, the system can obtain UHMW DNA from up to 12 samples in less than four hours with high consistency and reproducibility.

Bionano and Hamilton said they plan to work with select clinical research labs to test and further develop applications for the Long String Vantage workstation with Bionano's sample prep kits, with initial workflows slated for commercial release later this year.

In January, Hamilton, which is based out of Nevada and Switzerland, announced it has been collaborating with Pacific Biosciences on the development of an automated solution for PacBio's Circulomics high molecular weight DNA sample prep product.

Last month, San Diego-based Bionano detailed its strategy for advancing OGM into clinical practice and said it is preparing to introduce the next version if its OGM instrument.