Trump Administration Terminated $544M in Unexpended NIH Funding in Less Than Six Weeks

NEW YORK – In less than six weeks, the Trump Administration canceled more than $544 million worth of unexpended funding from active National Institutes of Health grants, according to an analysis by researchers at Yale School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.

While the study didn't shed light on the types of research topics targeted, it is one of the first attempts to systematically tally the effects of President Trump's cuts to ongoing NIH funding.

The hardest-hit institute was the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which canceled $112.9 million worth of unexpended funding, though almost all NIH institutes and centers were impacted. Columbia University was most affected by the cancellations, losing 157 grants.

The analysis, appearing in JAMA on Thursday, looked at NIH grant terminations between February 28, when they started, and April 8 using the Tracking Accountability in Government Grants System (TAGGS) database by the US Department of Health and Human Services, which keeps a frequently updated running document of terminated grants.

"It is, to our knowledge, the most comprehensive and up-to-date dataset we have," said Michael Liu, an MD student at Harvard Medical School and one of the authors of the study. While the document may not be a complete list of terminated NIH grants, his team did not consider other, crowdsourced information for fear of introducing errors, he said, especially since some grants were terminated and later reinstated.

In total, the researchers identified 694 terminated NIH grants during the period considered, or 0.9 percent of the 77,174 total active NIH grants. Funding for those grants amounted to $1.81 billion, or 3.3 percent of all active NIH grant funding, of which $544 million was unexpended.

Most of that funding, $344.7 million, was lost from research project grants, followed by $135.1 million from center grants, $17.2 million from early career grants, and $47.0 million from other grants, including the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. "A substantial number of early career grants were terminated (1 in 5), which was really striking to us," Liu said.

Terminations happened across 24 NIH institutes and centers – only the NIH Clinical Center and the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health were spared.

The largest number of terminated grants, 128, came from the National Institute of Mental Health, while the largest dollar amount of unexpended funding, $112.9 million, was cut at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, meanwhile, terminated the largest percentage of its active grant funding, about 30 percent.

The National Human Genome Research Institute cut just seven grants, according to the analysis, with $4.7 million of unexpended funding.

Among the 210 recipient institutions impacted by the terminations, Columbia University, which has been under attack by the new administration for alleged antisemitism on its campus, lost by far the largest number of grants, 157. Institutions that had more than 10 grants terminated were Johns Hopkins University (19), Yale University (14), Emory University (14), the University of Michigan (14), Northwestern University (13), the University of California San Francisco (13), and the University of Miami (12).

"One key finding of our study is that grant terminations occurred at institutions of all stripes — public and private across the US," Liu said. One reason why Harvard University — another prominent target of the Trump administration — did not feature higher up on the list, he said, is that some terminations hit its affiliated hospitals, where Harvard may have been a subcontractor, rather than the university itself.

It was not immediately clear why other institutions that have been singled out as targets for NIH funding cuts — including Cornell University, Weill Cornell Medicine, Brown University, and Northwestern University — were apparently not affected by the early terminations as much.

One of the limitations of the study was that it did not look into what types of research topics were targeted by the grant cancellations. "We started to do so, but after careful consideration, we did not," Liu explained, because there is no standard taxonomy for classifying grants in research areas that were targeted, such as transgender health, climate justice, and racial/ethnic minority health research. "Others have attempted to use keywords looking at titles (and sometimes abstracts), but this is not at all comprehensive or accurate," he added.

Liu said his team has no current plan to update the analysis going forward but is "thinking about future directions."