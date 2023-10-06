Logo

Gates Foundation Awards Multiple Grants for Omics, Dx Projects in September

Oct 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in September awarded more than 260 new grants, many of which are related to omics and diagnostic projects. Following is a selection of notable grants including the project title, awardee, funding amount, and duration:

  • The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research of Dhaka, Bangladesh, was awarded $1,475,983 over 23 months for a project entitled "Integrated serosurveillance in Bangladesh." This grant falls under the topics "Enterics, Diagnostics, Genomics & Epidemiology," "Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness," and "Research and Learning Opportunities."
  • Seattle Children's Hospital was awarded $1,251,865 over 34 months for a project entitled "Non-Invasive Surfactant Pre-Clinical Testing." This grant falls under the topic "MNCH Discovery and Tools."
  • The University of Birmingham, UK, was awarded $774,237 over 23 months for a project entitled "DiAgnostic: Multi-pathogen sequencing panels for wastewater surveillance." This grant falls under the topic "Enterics, Diagnostics, Genomics & Epidemiology."
  • De La Salle Medical Health Sciences Institute of Dasmarinas, Philippines, was awarded $327,818 over nine months for a project entitled "TB Tongue Swab Initial Diagnostic Yield Study, Philippines." This grant falls under the topic "Tuberculosis."
  • PATH of Seattle, Washington, was awarded $249,960 over 11 months for a project entitled "Field Testing of Non-Invasive Hb [Hemoglobin] Diagnostics." This grant falls under the topics "Global Health and Development Public Awareness and Analysis" and "MNCH Discovery and Tools."
  • Magic Lifescience of Mountain View, California, was awarded $247,307 over seven months for a project entitled "CT/NGR+/TV/MGR+ Clinical Sample Verification for the MagChipR POC System." This grant falls under the topic "Enterics, Diagnostics, Genomics & Epidemiology."
  • Princeton University of Princeton, New Jersey, was awarded $210,000 over 16 months for a project entitled "Scalable Drug-Resistance Profiling of TB and Malaria Using mCarmen." This grant falls under the topic "Discovery and Translational Sciences."
  • The African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology of Harare, Zimbabwe, was awarded $200,000 over 22 months for a project entitled "Genomic support of pharmacogenomic analysis in Zimbabwe." This grant falls under the topic "Discovery and Translational Sciences."

