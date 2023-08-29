Logo

Day Zero Diagnostics Wins $300K SBIR Grant for Fecal Microbiota Transplant Assay

Aug 29, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Day Zero Diagnostics announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research award from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The $299,989, one-year award will support development of a safety and efficacy assay for fecal microbiota transplants called epiXact FMT.

Boston-based DZD uses whole-genome sequencing and machine learning to develop tests for infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance.

Fecal microbiota transplant was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of Clostridium difficile infections, but DZD previously used the epiXact platform's high-resolution genomic analysis to discover donor-derived pathogenic bacteria that caused one patient's death due to the treatment, resulting in an FDA safety alert.

There are currently no species-agnostic services to assess donor sample safety and assist in fecal microbiota transplant pharmacovigilance, according to DZD's NIH project abstract.

In a statement, Mohamad Sater, DZD's director of computational biology and the project's principal investigator, said that the firm is developing an advanced pipeline for accurate strain detection in complex metagenomic samples that was validated in prior collaborations.

"This approach will be pivotal in future clinical studies, ensuring patient safety and advancing personalized medicine," Sater said.

In 2020, DZD was awarded $6.2 million from CARB-X to help commercialize its antibiotic resistance testing platform, and last year it closed a $21 million venture equity financing round.

Filed under

Research Funding
Molecular Diagnostics
Clinical Sequencing
Infectious Disease
Sequencing
SBIR grant
Clostridium difficile
North America
NIH funding
NIAID
Breaking News
The Scan

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Lecanemab Blocks Plasma Contact System, Study Finds

Researchers elucidate the molecular mechanism through which lecanemab may have a therapeutic benefit in patients with Alzheimer's disease in a study appearing in PNAS.

Female PhD Students Have Fewer Opportunities to Become Inventors Than Male Students

In PNAS, researchers find that male STEM PhD students have a higher chance of filing their first patent during training than female students.

E-Learning Tool Prior to Genetic Counseling Improves Knowledge, Informed Decisions

A study in the Journal of Genetic Counseling finds that participants who watched an educational animated movie before genetic counseling were three times more likely to make an informed choice.

Kākāpō Sequences to Inform Conservation Efforts, Management

Researchers report in Nature Ecology & Evolution that they have sequenced nearly all living kākāpō, a critically endangered parrot from New Zealand.