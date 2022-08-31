Logo

Armonica Technologies Nabs $2M NHGRI Grant; Partners With U New Mexico, UC-Irvine

Aug 31, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Armonica Technologies said on Wednesday that it has received a $2 million grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute.

The follow-on Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant is for "single-molecule DNA/RNA transport and Raman scattering readout in a coupled nanochannel/nanopore sequencing system." The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based firm will use the funding to continue development of its single-molecule long-read sequencing technology.

As part of the grant, Armonica is partnering with Jeremy Edwards of the University of New Mexico and Eric Potma of the University of California, Irvine. Other details about the partnerships were not disclosed.

"Armonica's unique technology provides the exciting capability to read the optical spectra, or 'spectral fingerprint,' of individual nucleotides, including any epigenetic modifications," CSO Steve Brueck said in a statement. "Measurements are made at the single molecule level using surface-enhanced Raman scattering."

In a statement, the firm said it has "demonstrated the ability to linearize and control the motion of single large molecules of single- and double-strand DNA and has demonstrated single-base sensitivity using a proprietary [Raman spectroscopy] approach."

The grant follows a $349,200 SBIR Phase I award to Armonica in 2021.

The firm closed a $2 million Series B financing round in October 2021.

Filed under

Research Funding
Sequencing
Business News
North America
nanopore sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing
NHGRI
SBIR grant
Breaking News
The Scan

Physical Activity Linked to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk in First-Time Mothers-to-Be

A study published in JAMA Open Network shows that physical activity in early pregnancy can lower the risk of gestational diabetes in first-time mothers-to-be.

Study Links Genetic Variants to Intellectual Disability

A gene encoding a highly conserved transmembrane protein plays a key role in certain cases of severe intellectual disability, according to a study in AJHG.

Sequencing Data Analysis Finds New Genes, Variants Linked to Crohn's Disease Risk

Nature Genetics publishes an analysis of large-scale sequencing data that uncovered genes and rare variants associated with Crohn's disease susceptibility.

Metabolic Biomarkers for Early Gastric Cancer Detection

In Scientific Reports, Chinese researchers present an approach for the detection of metabolite biomarkers of gastric cancer.