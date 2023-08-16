Natera Receives Medicare Coverage for Prospera Lung Transplant Rejection Test

NEW YORK – Natera announced Wednesday that its Prospera Lung allograft rejection monitoring platform met MolDx coverage requirements and will receive Medicare coverage.

The donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA)-based test will be covered under the existing Medicare Local Coverage Determination for Molecular Testing for Solid Organ Allograft Rejection for use in the surveillance setting in lung transplant patients.

The Austin, Texas-based company had generated positive data for Prospera's clinical utility in monitoring heart, lung, and kidney transplants through three studies published last year. Natera noted in November in its third quarter 2022 earnings call that while Prospera volumes were growing, the tests were not yet contributing significantly to revenue, pending reimbursement decisions.

"Medicare's decision enables broad access to the Prospera Lung test and represents a significant win for lung transplant patients and the field of transplant monitoring," Bernie Tobin, general manager of organ health at Natera, said in a statement.