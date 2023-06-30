Logo

Local Coverage Determinations Roundup: Castle Biosciences

Jun 30, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Multiple Medicare Administrative Contractors under the MolDx program released draft local coverage determinations earlier this month denying coverage for Castle Biosciences' test for squamous cell carcinoma. 

The draft decisions from Palmetto GBA, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, and CGS Administrators were posted after fellow MolDx MAC Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation released a proposed LCD at the beginning of June that would not cover any current molecular biomarker tests that risk stratify patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, including the DecisionDx-SCC test.

In addition to the MolDx contractors, earlier this month another MAC, Novitas Solutions, rescinded coverage for multiple cancer genetic tests, including Castle Bio's DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC assays.

The new decisions, like the WPSIC decision, noted that there is a lack of clarity surrounding how results from these tests impact patient management. The Castle Bio gene expression profile test measures 34 metastasis-associated genes, along with six control genes, to identify patients with a high risk of metastasis and is intended for use in patients with localized, invasive cancer and the presence of at least one risk factor to guide treatment plans, according to the LCDs. 

It stratifies patients into low metastatic risk, moderate metastatic risk, or high metastatic risk groups. The LCDs note that the company has presented clinician surveys and clinical vignettes at conferences to show that the test's results would cause physicians to change their treatment decisions, but the outcomes data from prospective studies with documented specific changes in management is lacking. 

The literature presented by the company also doesn't adopt a consistent and recommended patient management strategy regarding follow-up frequency, nodal assessment, and adjuvant therapy for each risk group, the MACs said. "It is important to clearly define the difference in management of patients" for each risk group and the net benefit, they said.

The LCDs also noted that the clinical utility and test performance have been reported in a mostly white and male population, leaving a potential evidence gap. The representation of test performance characteristics "should be inclusive of and addressed in patients of color, who have been shown to have a higher metastatic rate compared to Caucasians," the MACs added. 

Although the MACs said that there is apparent need and clinical utility for molecular markers to improve risk stratification of patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, the current evaluated tests have not demonstrated definitive value above the combination of available clinical, pathological, and staging criteria in accurate risk stratification, meaning clinical validity and utility haven't been established. 

The MACs also said they will continue to monitor evidence and could change coverage based on new data and society recommendations.

The comment periods for the Palmetto and Noridian draft LCDs are open until July 22, 2023. The comment period for the CGS Administrators draft LCD is open until July 29.

Filed under

Reimbursement News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
North America
CMS
Palmetto
Castle Biosciences
squamous cell carcinoma
local coverage determination
Breaking News
The Scan

Chromosomes May Have Both Compact Organization, Fast Subdiffusive Dynamics

Researchers report in Science that their live-imaging findings suggest long-distance communication between gene elements may be better than expected.

Cave-Dwelling Beetles Had High Genetic Diversity Before Moving Underground

A study appearing in Nature Communications finds few genetic differences between surface- and cave-dwelling beetles, suggesting a role for exaptation among the subterranean ones.

Survey Finds Genetic Counselors See Value in Communicating Research Results, But Have Barriers to Doing So

Researchers in the Journal of Genetic Counseling suggest that new resources be developed to help genetic counselors disseminate their research findings more broadly.

DNA Barcoding Reveals From Stool Samples What People Ate 

In PNAS, a Duke University-led team describes a metabarcoding approach that uses chloroplast trnL-P6 as a marker to tease out plant taxa present in stool. 