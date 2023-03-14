Logo

Visby Medical Point-of-Care STI Test Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance, CLIA Waiver

Mar 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Visby Medical said on Tuesday that it has received 510(k) clearance and a CLIA waiver from the US Food and Drug Administration for its second-generation point-of-care sexual health test.

The Visby Medical Sexual Health test uses PCR to detect sexually transmitted infections caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Trichomonas vaginalis in women, the company said in a statement. It provides results in less than 30 minutes and has about 97 percent accuracy, Visby added. The new version of the test has improvements in workflow, manufacturability, and reliability compared to the original device, which received FDA clearance in 2021.

The new clearance will allow Visby to move production to its fully automated manufacturing lines, Visby SVP of Operations Mark Medlen said in a statement. 

"Providing more customers with access to the Visby platform will enable clinicians to make informed treatment decisions during the span of a single clinic visit," added Visby CMO Gary Schoolnik. "This will help reduce overtreatment and undertreatment rates, as well as the number of patients who are lost to care."

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Infectious Disease
PCR
Chlamydia trachomatis
Neisseria gonorrhoeae
Trichomonas vaginalis
North America
510(k)
FDA
Breaking News
The Scan

Endometriosis GWAS Highlights Overlap With Pain, Inflammatory Conditions

A genome-wide association meta-analysis appearing in Nature Genetics uncovers 42 endometriosis-linked loci, including sites implicated in migraine, multisite chronic pain, osteoarthritis, and more.

CRISPR Activator Approaches Assayed in Human Stem Cells, Neurons

Researchers systematically track the molecular features influencing CRISPR activation efficacy using enzymatically inactive Cas9 fused to expression or chromatin-modifying proteins in Molecular Cell.

Team Tallies Domain Features From Human Protein Structure Predictions

With automatic pipeline and manual curation approaches, researchers in PNAS uncover more than 47,500 globular domains, which were considered in disease variant- and evolutionary contexts.

Multiple Sclerosis-Related Cell Interactions Informed by Genetic Screening Approach

Researchers in Science describe altered astrocyte-microglia interactions found in multiple sclerosis models with the help of a forward genetic screening approach.