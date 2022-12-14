Logo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Monkeypox PCR Assay

Dec 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Wednesday that its monkeypox PCR test has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Applied Biosystems TaqPath Monkeypox/Orthopox Virus DNA Kit is designed to detect DNA from the monkeypox virus and screen for non-variola orthopoxviruses in human lesion swab samples from patients suspected of monkeypox infection, according to Thermo Fisher. While positive test results are indicative of the presence of DNA from the monkeypox virus or other non-variola orthopoxviruses, clinicians must correlate PCR results with patient history and other diagnostic information to determine infection status, the company said.

The FDA has been issuing EUAs for monkeypox tests since September. Before Thermo Fisher, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, and Abbott have obtained EUAs for their monkeypox assays.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
PCR
Thermo Fisher Scientific
FDA
emergency use authorization
monkeypox
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Mouse Study Points to Gut Microbiome Influence on Exercise Motivation

New research in Nature suggests that microbes contribute to the gut-brain relationship that boosts exercise-linked brain changes by influencing related neurotransmitter signaling.

Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Contributions By Y Chromosome Loss

By profiling Y chromosome loss among men being treated for COVID-19, researchers in Genome Medicine saw ties between severe COVID-19, death, and enhanced LOY in immune cells.

Ancient Analysis Provides Clues to Medieval Pathogen Genetics, Points to Co-Infections

Researchers in Genome Biology characterize pathogens found among individuals buried in rural Germany between the 5th and 8th centuries, uncovering infections involving multiple pathogens.

Regenerative Zebrafish Enhancer Elements Applied in Mice

Duke University researchers have tested in Cell Stem Cell whether zebrafish enhancer elements can also influence regeneration ability in mice.