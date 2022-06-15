Logo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives CE-IVD Mark for NGS Aneuploidy Diagnostic Software Workflows

Jun 15, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Wednesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for its Ion Torrent Reporter Software Aneuploidy Dx Workflows.

The CE-IVD Mark covers two workflows: low-pass whole-genome aneuploidy Dx w1.0 and low-pass whole-genome aneuploidy Mosaic Dx 1.0. These workflows are to be used in combination with general, non-in vitro diagnostic products, including the Ion Torrent GeneStudio S5 sequencing system and the Ion Chef system, among others. The workflows are registered for detection of aneuploidies, including trisomy 21.

"The CE-IVD mark obtained by Thermo Fisher is another step towards expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in clinical settings to offer non-invasive methods for screening embryos to improve in vitro fertilization outcomes," a Thermo Fisher spokesperson said in an email.

This is the latest sequencing-related regulatory approval for Carlsbad, California-based Thermo Fisher. In March, the firm obtained CE-IVD marking for the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Sequencing
Informatics
Molecular Diagnostics
Reproductive Health
Clinical Sequencing
Europe
Thermo Fisher Scientific
CE mark
Next-Generation Sequencing
massively parallel sequencing
Breaking News
The Scan

Name Change Sought

The Guardian reports the World Health Organization is to rename monkeypox to avoid stigmatization.

Standard Risk Study Enrollment Stopped

Pfizer is halting enrollment into its study of Paxlovid for individuals with standard risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Panel Votes for Moderna Vaccine for Children, Teens

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration votes for authorizing Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for children and teens, CNN says.

Nucleic Acids Research Papers on PaintOmics 4, PADLOC Web Server, CircadiOmics

In Nucleic Acids Research this week: tool to analyze multi-omic datasets, method to detect microbes' viral defenses, and more.