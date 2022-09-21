Logo

Roche Obtains CE Mark for Three Tests on New Cobas PCR Instrument

Sep 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Tuesday that it is launching three new tests on its molecular Cobas 5800 instrument in countries accepting the CE mark.

The RT-PCR tests for BK virus, cytomegalovirus, and Epstein-Barr virus received CE marking for use on the Cobas 5800 system in the last couple of weeks, a Roche spokesperson said via email. The tests are intended for use in transplant patients at risk of infection and can run simultaneously on the Cobas 5800.

Roche's Cobas BKV test received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for use with its high-throughput Cobas 6800 and 8800 systems in 2020. The CMV test garnered FDA approval for the systems in 2017, and the Epstein-Barr virus test was cleared by the agency in 2020.

The existing test menu on the Cobas 5800 includes assays for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and SARS-CoV-2, as well as multiplex tests for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B, chlamydia and gonorrhea, and Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium.

The Cobas 5800 instrument, which delivers up to 144 results in an eight-hour shift, received CE marking last November.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
PCR
Roche
product launch
CE mark
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Alzheimer's Disease Associated With Mitochondrial Microprotein Variants

By digging into genetic association data, researchers describe in Molecular Psychiatry an association between Alzheimer's disease and mutations in SHMOOSE, a microprotein encoded in mitochondrial DNA.

Mouse Study Sees Signs of Spinal Cord Regeneration After Gene Activation

Activating CBP/p300 family genes by "epigenetic stimulation" with the TTK21 small molecule led to enhanced axon grow and other regeneration features in a spinal injury model, researchers report in PLOS Biology.

Dementia Risk Ticks Up in Individuals With Multiple Long-term Conditions

In JAMA Network Open, investigators found that multimorbidity, particularly the co-occurrence of specific long-term conditions, coincided with increased dementia risk in UK Biobank participants.

CRC Resistance to EGFR-Targeting Treatments Linked to Baseline, Acquired ARID1A Mutations

Researchers in Nature Communications found that the presence of existing or acquired ARID1A mutations coincides with reduced response to anti-EGFR treatment, but not to treatments targeting VEGF.