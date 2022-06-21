Logo

ProtonDx Obtains CE-IVD Mark for Dragonfly System

Jun 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – ProtonDx said on Tuesday that it received a CE-IVD mark for its Dragonfly in vitro diagnostic system.

The portable platform supports diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus, and human rhinovirus in a single test. It relies on rapid nucleic acid extraction and isothermal colorimetric detection, and is as sensitive and specific as PCR, the firm said, adding it has a turnaround time of less than 30 minutes.

ProtonDx President Robert Enck said in a statement that Dragonfly delivers to market a "testing capability for use when confidence, portability, ease-of-use, and immediacy are a real priority."

The Dragonfly system also includes ProtonDx's SmartLid sample preparation system, which yields high purity DNA and RNA prior to testing.

The system received a CE-IVD certificate prior to May 26, when the new European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation began to apply. It was cleared under the previous In Vitro Diagnostic Device, though CE-IVD marks obtained under the IVDD will be valid for several years.

ProtonDx was founded in 2020 to commercialize technology developed by scientists at Imperial College London.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Infectious Disease
Molecular Diagnostics
Europe
CE mark
Breaking News
