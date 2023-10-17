Logo

MAWD Laboratories Receives FDA EUA for COVID-19 PCR Test

Oct 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MAWD Laboratories' PCR-based COVID-19 test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to a notice from the agency posted last week. 

The MAWD Laboratories SARS-CoV-2 Dual Target by RT-PCR test qualitatively detects SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid from nasopharyngeal swab specimens collected from people suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. Testing is limited to MAWD Laboratories and to qualified clinical laboratory personnel, the FDA noted in its authorization letter. 

The test runs on an Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Flex Real-Time PCR system. 

