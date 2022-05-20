Logo

Luminex Obtains CE Marking for MDx Panel to Detect Flu A/B, RSV, COVID-19

May 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK DiaSorin's Luminex on Friday announced it has obtained CE marking for its Aries Flu A/B & RSV+SARS-CoV-2 Assay, a multiplex molecular panel that detects four common respiratory viruses and their underlying respiratory infections.

Luminex said the assay provides a highly sensitive and specific multiplexing approach to diagnose influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2. The assay runs on the automated Aries MDx system.

"This new test will give hospitals and clinical labs a scalable diagnostic approach and expand testing to all four respiratory targets that are important for pediatric and adult patients," Luminex President Angelo Rago said in a statement.

Results are generated in a single workflow from a patient sample, which enables rapid detection for the differential diagnosis of a single pathogen or potential cases of coinfection, Luminex said, adding that the workflow enables testing for up to 12 nasopharyngeal swab samples in one run and leads to results in approximately two hours.

Saluggia, Italy-based DiaSorin acquired Austin, Texas-based Luminex last year for $1.8 billion.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Molecular Diagnostics
PCR
Luminex
DiaSorin
respiratory infection
multiplex diagnostics
CE mark
Breaking News
The Scan

Call for a Different Tack

Experts weigh the value of recent experiments testing genetically modified pig kidneys using brain-dead individuals, according to Nature News.

Wastewater Warning

The New York Times reports that wastewater surveillance in some parts of the US point to a possible surge.

Can't Get in the Program

Due to the Northern Ireland protocol dispute, the European Union is preventing UK researchers from joining the Horizon Europe research program, the Times of London reports.

Science Paper on Spatial-Controlled Genome Editing

In Science this week: approach to enable a CRISPR-Cas13a-based system to be used as a cancer therapy.