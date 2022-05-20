Luminex Obtains CE Marking for MDx Panel to Detect Flu A/B, RSV, COVID-19

NEW YORK ─ DiaSorin's Luminex on Friday announced it has obtained CE marking for its Aries Flu A/B & RSV+SARS-CoV-2 Assay, a multiplex molecular panel that detects four common respiratory viruses and their underlying respiratory infections.

Luminex said the assay provides a highly sensitive and specific multiplexing approach to diagnose influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2. The assay runs on the automated Aries MDx system.

"This new test will give hospitals and clinical labs a scalable diagnostic approach and expand testing to all four respiratory targets that are important for pediatric and adult patients," Luminex President Angelo Rago said in a statement.

Results are generated in a single workflow from a patient sample, which enables rapid detection for the differential diagnosis of a single pathogen or potential cases of coinfection, Luminex said, adding that the workflow enables testing for up to 12 nasopharyngeal swab samples in one run and leads to results in approximately two hours.

Saluggia, Italy-based DiaSorin acquired Austin, Texas-based Luminex last year for $1.8 billion.