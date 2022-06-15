Imagia Canexia Health Garners CE-IVD Mark for Comprehensive Cancer Testing Platform

NEW YORK – Imagia Canexia Health on Wednesday said it is ready to deploy its comprehensive cancer testing platform in Europe after having fulfilled the requirements for CE-IVD marking.

The Imagia Canexia Health Insights Platform (ICHIP) analyzes patients' targeted next-generation sequencing data and generates a report with therapeutic and clinical trial information.

Patients first have their blood or tumor tissue samples sequenced on Illumina's NextSeq and MiSeq devices. Then, ICHIP uses machine learning to detect variants, interpret their clinical meaning, and identify treatments patients are likely to respond to, including therapies in clinical trials.

"Achieving the CE-IVD mark, which is a highly regarded standard around the globe, represents an important milestone which reflects the technological quality and rigor upon which we built the Imagia Canexia Health Insights Platform," said Imagia Canexia Health CEO Geralyn Ochab. "Our company takes pride in the platform's ability to quickly provide specialists with vital information to fight cancer, which now supports European oncologists with life-saving information for their patients."

Montreal-based Imagia Canexia Health launched earlier this year when artificial intelligence firm Imagia Cybernetics and oncology informatics company Canexia Health merged with C$20 million ($15.8 million) in venture capital funding. The joint entity aims to improve precision oncology access to patients receiving care in community settings.