EliTechGroup Nabs IVDR Certification for Infectious Disease Tests

NEW YORK – EliTechGroup announced on Thursday that it has received certification under Europe's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations for multiple infectious disease tests.

The company, headquartered in Turin, Italy, received certification for its PCR-based class B infectious disease assays, including gastrointestinal tests and a test for the bacteria Bordetella, it said in a statement. According to the company's website, it offers a norovirus panel and a gastrointestinal panel that tests for rotavirus, adenovirus, and astrovirus.

The firm is "fully committed" to ensuring all of its molecular tests are IVDR-compliant by 2026, it added. In January, EliTechGroup received IVDR certification for class C antibiotic resistance testing.