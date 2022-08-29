Devyser's Fetal Test Gains IVDR Certification

NEW YORK — Swedish diagnostics company Devyser said on Monday that its noninvasive prenatal test for prenatal aneuploidy analysis has been certified under Europe's new In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation.

Devyser's quantitative fluorescent PCR-based test can be used by clinicians to detect aneuploidy in fetal cells circulating in maternal blood, amniotic fluid, and chorionic villus biopsy samples. The firm added that its quality management systems are now compliant with the IVDR.

Europe recently transitioned to the new regulation, which requires most molecular tests to be certified by a designated organization, called a notified body. Munich, Germany-based TÜV Süd issued Devyser's certificate, the Stockholm-based company said.

CEO Fredrik Alpsten said that Devyser has worked for years to meet IVDR regulations, and that the certification "shows that Devyser has a development and quality organization that can compete with the best in Europe."