Logo

Boston University, Cepheid Get FDA EUAs for COVID-19, Monkeypox Tests

Feb 13, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The HFI Laboratory at Boston University and Danaher subsidiary Cepheid received Emergency Use Authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration last week for SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox tests, respectively. 

The HFI Lab, doing business as the BU Clinical Testing Laboratory, received EUA for its high-throughput real-time quantitative RT-PCR test to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 from anterior nares swab specimens. Use of the test is limited to the HFI Laboratory, according to the authorization document from the FDA. 

Cepheid's PCR-based test qualitatively detects DNA from monkeypox virus clade II and non-variola Orthopoxvirus from human lesion swab specimens, the FDA's authorization document said. It runs on the company's GeneXpert line of instruments, including the GeneXpert Dx and GeneXpert Infinity platforms within moderate- and high-complexity labs and the GeneXpert Xpress in point-of-care settings. 

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
COVID-19
Infectious Disease
PCR
Cepheid
Boston University
FDA
emergency use authorization
North America
monkeypox
coronavirus
Breaking News
The Scan

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.

Team Tracks National Institutes of Health Research Grants Shifts Over Time

By analyzing research project grants over more than two decades, researchers at eLife saw a rapid rise in grant costs between 1998 and 2003, followed by funding stabilization and decline.

Study IDs Islet Cell MicroRNAs With Potential Ties to Diabetes

With gene and small RNA expression profiles for dozens of genotyped individuals, researchers in PNAS detect type 2 diabetes-associated miRNAs and related regulatory features.

Genetic Disease Underrecognized Cause of Infant Death, Study Finds

In JAMA Network Open, a sequencing analysis by Rady Children's Hospital researchers finds genetic diseases contribute to infant mortality rates.