Logo

Biocartis Nabs CE Mark for Lung Cancer Test

Jun 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Belgian diagnostic firm Biocartis announced on Monday that its Idylla GeneFusion Panel for lung cancer has received CE-IVD marking. 

The test simultaneously detects ALK, ROS1, RET, and MET exon 14 skipping, actionable targets relevant in non-small cell lung cancer, in three hours. The automated panel is designed for use in clinical labs and can be used to guide therapy choices, the company said in a statement. 

The test also requires a limited amount of sample, "thereby saving valuable tissue specimens," the firm said. 

In 2020, Biocartis received a €1.2 million ($1.3 million) grant from Belgium's Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to develop the test, and it launched the panel as a research-use-only assay in 2021. 

"Turnaround time and time to treatment remains an important barrier to molecular testing," Biocartis CEO Herman Verrelst said in a statement. "It has been demonstrated that 10 percent to 20 percent of advanced lung cancer patients do not receive the appropriate targeted therapy because biomarker results are not provided in a timely fashion." With the new Biocartis panel, "laboratories will have a rapid, actionable, and in-house solution at their disposal which can be seamlessly integrated into virtually any laboratory workflow." 

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Lung Cancer
Europe
Biocartis
CE mark
Breaking News
The Scan

PLOS Papers on Leukemic Febrile Neutropenia Microbes, Keloid Disorder, Leishmania Parasites in Brazil

In PLOS this week: using metagenomic shotgun sequencing to diagnose microbial infections, and more.

Vaccine Authorization for Little Kids

The Associated Press reports the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized SARS-CoV-2 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for infants and small children.

Disappointing End

The New York Times reports that an Alzheimer's disease drug trial has had disappointing results.

Surgeon Convicted of Bodily Harm

Paolo Macchiarini, who transplanted synthetic tracheas using stem cells, was convicted by a Swedish court, according to the Guardian.