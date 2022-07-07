Logo

BforCure Obtains CE-IVD for Point-of-Care COVID PCR Kit

Jul 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BforCure said on Thursday that it has received CE-IVD marking for a point-of-care PCR assay kit to detect SARS-CoV-2.

Called the Bfast [SARS-CoV-2] RT-PCR pack – POC, each kit is packaged to provide materials for individual nasopharyngeal sampling and PCR analysis, the Paris-based firm noted in a statement.

The kits also use a simplified protocol to eliminate handling steps and the need for laboratory pipetting, with freeze-dried reagents enabling room temperature storage.

The assay kits provide COVID PCR test results in approximately 15 minutes when used with the Chronos Dx platform, BforCure said.

Last week, the firm also obtained the CE-IVD mark for a high-throughput combination COVID and influenza test kit.

