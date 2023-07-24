Logo

Alphadera Labs Nabs FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 RT-PCR Test

Jul 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Alphadera Labs obtained Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration last week for a PCR assay to detect SARS-CoV-2.

The assay, named Alphadx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test, is authorized for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens from individuals suspected of having COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

Testing is limited to Alphadera’s CLIA facility, which is authorized to perform high-complexity testing, according to the FDA's letter of authorization.

Based in Houston, Alphadera offers COVID-19 testing for healthcare providers, travelers, individual patients, and public or private organizations, according to the company’s website.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
PCR
COVID-19
Infectious Disease
emergency use authorization
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.

Exome Sequencing Has Clinical Implications for Some Unexplained Pediatric Epilepsy Cases

About 40 percent of children with unexplained epilepsy for whom exome sequencing gave a genetic diagnosis also had a change in clinical management, a new study in JAMA Network Open finds.

Phylogeographic Analysis Gives Insight Into Omicron Spread in England

A University of Oxford-led team reports in Science that Omicron was already in England when travel restrictions were put in place.

Investigational RNAi Drug Lowers Blood Pressure in Phase I Study

An investigational RNAi therapy for hypertension appears to decrease serum angiotensinogen levels and blood pressure in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.