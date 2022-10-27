Logo

23andMe Gains FDA Clearance for Simvastatin Pharmacogenetic Report

Oct 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – 23andMe said Thursday that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its pharmacogenetics report for SLCO1B1 that includes interpretive drug information for simvastatin. The clearance modifies labeling of a previously approved clearance for SLCO1B1 to remove a requirement for confirmatory testing before prescribing the drug for high cholesterol and triglycerides based on the 23andMe report.

To earn the right to remove the need for confirmatory testing, the consumer-focused genetics company provided the FDA with data showing that the 23andMe SLCO1B1 report was 99 percent in concordance with Sanger sequencing.

"This is an important win for consumers, as they will have access to critical information on how they may respond to a commonly prescribed medication, based on their genetics," Noura Abul-Husn, 23andMe's VP of genomic health, said in a statement. "With this clearance, we are continuing to champion access to actionable health information so that everyone can benefit from a personalized healthcare experience, and avoid negative side effects of medications where possible."

Simvastatin is sold as Zocor by Merck and as FloLipid by Salerno Pharma.

Filed under

Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Cardiovascular Disease
Informatics
North America
23andMe
pharmacogenetics
hypercholesterolemia
hypertriglyceridemia
FDA clearance
510(k)
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Links Gut Microbiome to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Autoantibodies from people with rheumatoid arthritis react not only to disease-related antigens, but also to certain gut microbes, a Science Translational Medicine paper finds.

Study Reveals How Antibody Cocktail Neutralizes Lassa Virus

Researchers examine how antibodies neutralize the virus causing hemorrhagic Lassa fever in Science Translational Medicine.

Genetic Analysis Reveals Pockets of Biodiversity at Oceans' Bottoms

Researchers in Science Advances examine the genetic diversity of amphipods in the deep ocean to uncover evidence of limited gene flow between populations.

Team Tracks Baltic Herring Population Patterns With Ancient, Modern DNA Sequences

Researchers in PNAS follow population dynamics in Baltic herring over time with the help of genome sequences from dozens of herring going back almost 1,300 years.