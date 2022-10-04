Logo

Xosomix Wins $319K NIH Grant to Develop Endometriosis Biomarkers

Oct 04, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Xosomix said on Tuesday that it has received a one-year, $318,909 grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop protein-based biomarkers for endometriosis.

With the money, the San Diego-based company aims to perform multiplexed quantitative proteomics using isobaric tandem mass tags on extracellular vesicles from menstrual effluent from confirmed endometriosis patients and controls with endometriosis-like symptoms, according to the grant's abstract.

Xosomix said it will use the findings to identify endometriosis biomarkers that can be used to develop a diagnostic assay for endometriosis.

"The noninvasive diagnostic test for endometriosis will allow for a decreased delay in diagnosis, reduced cost, and minimize the invasiveness of diagnosis to provide an opportunity to treat endometriosis symptoms more effectively and readily and improve quality of life for affected women," Xosomix said in the grant abstract.

