Vector Labs Acquires Quanta BioDesign

NEW YORK – Proteomic and glycomic research tool provider Vector Laboratories said Monday it has acquired Quanta BioDesign for an undisclosed amount.

With the purchase, Newark, California-based Vector acquires a range of cross-linking and labeling chemistries based on Quanta's discrete polyethylene glycol (dPEG) technology, which it said will allow it to support new approaches in therapeutic and diagnostic development.

"This acquisition is valuable because it supports Vector Laboratories' long-term strategic vision of accelerating the pace of scientific discovery for life science companies and transformational treatments and approaches for biopharma companies," Vector CEO Lisa Sellers said in a statement.

The deal follows Vector's acquisition earlier this year of Click Chemistry Tools, a manufacturer of click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents, and Fluoroprobes, a manufacturer of fluorescent probes and dyes.