Logo

Vector Labs Acquires Quanta BioDesign

Jul 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Proteomic and glycomic research tool provider Vector Laboratories said Monday it has acquired Quanta BioDesign for an undisclosed amount.

With the purchase, Newark, California-based Vector acquires a range of cross-linking and labeling chemistries based on Quanta's discrete polyethylene glycol (dPEG) technology, which it said will allow it to support new approaches in therapeutic and diagnostic development.

"This acquisition is valuable because it supports Vector Laboratories' long-term strategic vision of accelerating the pace of scientific discovery for life science companies and transformational treatments and approaches for biopharma companies," Vector CEO Lisa Sellers said in a statement.

The deal follows Vector's acquisition earlier this year of Click Chemistry Tools, a manufacturer of click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents, and Fluoroprobes, a manufacturer of fluorescent probes and dyes.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Drug Discovery & Development
Business News
asset acquisition
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Gut Microbiome Differences Uncovered in Severe Versus Moderate COVID-19

Patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit gut microbiome changes, including declines in Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans and Roseburia hominis, a study in Genome Medicine reports.

Phylogenetic Analysis Estimates Emergence of Rabies Virus

The analysis in Nature Communications also finds that historical events, especially colonization, aided in the spread of the rabies virus.

Databases' Variant Classifications Have Improved Over Time

An analysis in Genome Medicine finds that variant misclassifications in ClinVar and the Human Gene Mutation Database have decreased.

CRISPR Editing Generates Poplar Trees With Less Lignin, Better for Fiber Production

A North Carolina State University-led team used a combinatorial analysis to home in on which poplar tree genes to target with gene editing in their study, which appears in Science.