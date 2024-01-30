Vector Laboratories, Navinci Diagnostics Partner to Develop Biomarker Discovery Tools

NEW YORK — Vector Laboratories said Tuesday that it has partnered with Swedish life science firm Navinci Diagnostics to develop spatial proteomics tools for biomarker discovery.

According to Vector, the effort will join its protein and glycan detection expertise with Navinci's in situ proximity ligation technology to create tools for detecting specific protein glycosylation in tissue samples. Products stemming from the alliance are expected to launch next year.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Enabling insight into the functional state of proteins tuned by the glycosylation state … can more precisely inform biomarker identification and drug development, which can ultimately help deliver effective therapeutics for patients worldwide," Navinci CEO Robert Gunnarsson said in a statement.

Vector Laboratories was previously owned by Maravai LifeSciences in 2018 but became an independent firm in 2021 through a $124 million buyout. Since then, the Newark, California-based firm has acquired Click Chemistry Tools, a manufacturer of click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents; Fluoroprobes, a manufacturer of fluorescent probes and dyes; and discrete polyethylene glycol technology firm Quanta BioDesign.

In mid-2022, Navinci — formerly Olink Bioscience — raised $8.5 million in Series A funding to help commercialize its portfolio of immune-oncology assays and to establish biopharma collaborations.