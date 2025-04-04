UK Biobank Plasma Proteomic, Genetic Study Uncovers Asthma Biomarkers, Drug Targets

NEW YORK – By analyzing germline genetic variants, blood plasma proteomic profiles, and phenotypic data for thousands of UK Biobank participants with or without asthma, a research team from Genentech has teased out asthma-related gene regulatory and protein abundance shifts, identifying potential drug targets and blood-based markers for the disease.

"These efforts collectively highlight how plasma proteomics and the genetic regulation thereof can be harnessed to uncover proteins and processes with putative causal relationships to asthma and [its] heterogeneity," the Genentech team, led by senior author Mark McCarthy, wrote in a paper published in Cell Genomics on Friday.

For their study, the investigators relied on a causal inference analytic framework to search for plasma proteins with ties to asthma, using data for nearly 28,000 participants in the UK Biobank's Pharma Proteomics Project (PPP) including 4,335 individuals with asthma and 23,625 unaffected participants.

"Integrating plasma proteomic data with the rich phenotypic and genetic profiling of the UKB enabled us to identify putative plasma proteomic biomarkers of asthma and proteins with evidence of causal roles in asthma," they explained.

Within a set of 609 plasma proteins linked to the presence or absence of asthma, the team narrowed in on 269 protein associations that persisted after adjusting for person-to-person variation in features such as body mass index or smoking status.

From there, the team brought in genetic data from a genome-wide association study of asthma — performed with data for 47,855 asthma cases and 267,975 controls from the broader UK Biobank— to focus in on blood proteins with causal ties to asthma by mapping protein quantitative trait loci (pQTL) for more than 2,400 blood plasma proteins.

Within the set of suspected causal proteins they identified, the researchers highlighted new ones such as proteins in a Toll-like receptor 1-interleukin-27 pathway along with established protein targets for existing drug treatments.

They also conducted follow-up analyses aimed at uncovering proteomic differences between forms of asthma with distinct phenotypic features. In addition, the team used Mendelian randomization to focus in on potential asthma biomarkers in the blood, both known and novel ones.

"These findings illustrate that integrating biobank-scale genetics and plasma proteomics can provide a framework to identify therapeutic targets and mechanisms underlying disease risk and heterogeneity," the authors wrote.

They noted that the current study is constrained by the amount of genetic and proteomic data generated for European ancestry participants in the PPP effort within the UK Biobank, suggesting that still other insights into pQTLs and causal variants could be found by profiling larger and more diverse cohorts from other populations.

"While these limitations highlight opportunities for future work, the collective findings we report here showcase the utility of integrating genetics and plasma proteomics to generate disease-related insights," the authors explained.

"The application of such approaches in other domains may inform therapeutic development," they wrote, "by yielding causal evidence for novel pathogenic processes and expanding the ability to derive mechanistic hypotheses from GWASs by leveraging the growing landscape of biobank-scale molecular profiling."