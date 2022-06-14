TruDiagnostic, Brigham and Women's Collaborate on Multiomic Signature of Aging

NEW YORK – Health data firm TruDiagnostic said Tuesday that it is collaborating with Brigham and Women's Hospital and proteomics firm Seer to develop a multiomic measure of aging.

The parties will make proteomic, genomic, metabolomic, epigenetic, and other measurements on subsets of an overall cohort of 15,000 samples from the Mass General-Brigham's Biobank using tools including Seer's Proteograph proteomics platform in an effort to build a predictor of biological age.

The effort will be led by Jessica Lasky-Su, associate professor in medicine and associate statistician at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, with TruDiagnostic performing some of the multiomic analyses, including proteomic measurements using the Seer platform, out of its CLIA laboratory.

"Our partnership with Dr. Lasky-Su's group is instrumental in developing this multiomic clock. The blend of clinical covariates along with high-throughput sequencing of every aspect of molecular biology will provide us the ability to generate a health predictor with insights from many biomarker platforms," Varun Dwaraka, head of bioinformatics at TruDiagnostic, said in a statement.

"Having access to the Seer Proteograph Product Suite enables novel proteomic insights to be generated, especially as it has been shown to improve the detection of hard-to-quantify proteins," Tavis Mendez, lab director for TruDiagnostic, added in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.