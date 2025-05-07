Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenNext Technologies Partner for Protein Structural Analysis Workflow

NEW YORK – Protein analysis firm GenNext Technologies said on Wednesday that it has inked a partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop streamlined protein structural analysis workflows.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, GenNext will combine its AutoFox protein footprinting system with Thermo Fisher’s liquid chromatography mass spectrometry products — specifically the Orbitrap mass spectrometer, sample preparation technology, and other structural proteomics consumables — to create an end-to-end workflow for researchers working on complex protein structure and drug interaction studies.

GenNext said Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap mass spectrometer helps enhance the workflow "by providing fast throughput, high sensitivity, and deep proteome coverage to expedite protein discovery and characterization."

Data generated from the workflow is processed using GenNext’s FoxWare software and Thermo Fisher's Proteome Discoverer software, generating results that can be used for structural biology research and drug discovery.

"Structural biology is foundational to the understanding of the molecular basis of biological activity and for the development of new therapeutic strategies," Pushkin Pant, Thermo Fisher's VP and general manager of life sciences mass spectrometry, said in a statement. "Our collaboration with GenNext enables scientists to generate deeper, more actionable insights through a synergistic technology approach."