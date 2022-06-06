Thermo Fisher Partnering With TransMIT Center to Offer Mass Spec Imaging System

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific announced on Monday a comarketing agreement with TransMIT Center for Mass Spectrometric Developments at Justus Liebig University Giessen to promote a mass spectrometry imaging platform.

Under the agreement, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher will combine its Orbitrap mass spec instrumentation with TransMIT's scanning microprobe matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (SMALDI) and 3D-surface technology, producing a system that will allow researchers to perform spatial analyses of various analytes including metabolites, peptides, and enzymatically digested proteins.

"This comarketing agreement will provide integrated solutions for mass spectrometry imaging, offering a label-free approach to map the distribution of a wide range of both known and unknown compounds directly sampled from biological tissue," Jim Yano, senior director of life sciences mass spectrometry portfolio management, chromatography and mass spectrometry at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in a statement. "Due to its high performance in spatial resolution, TransMIT’s AP-SMALDI5 AF ion source is the perfect match for the high mass resolution and accurate mass capabilities of the Orbitrap MS instrumentation."

"The AP-SMALDI-Orbitrap setup enables scanning of tissue samples or 3D objects with the pulsed laser beam of 5 µm spot size routinely without oversampling, providing a powerful solution for drug development and spatial multiomics applications," Bernhard Spengler, director of the TransMIT Center, said in a statement.