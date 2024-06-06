Sepsis Study Sees Plasma Proteomic Profiles With Ties to Disease Features, Severity

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators in the UK has identified blood plasma proteins found in individuals with sepsis that provide insights into different forms of the life-threatening condition, which is marked by organ dysfunction following an infection.

The findings appeared in Science Translational Medicine on Wednesday.

"This work reveals subphenotypes informative for sepsis response state, disease processes, and outcome, and may inform potential biomarkers as well as advance a precision medicine approach to sepsis," co-senior authors Julian Knight and Roman Fischer, both from the University of Oxford, and their colleagues wrote.

With the help of high-performance liquid chromatography and high-throughput tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS), Knight, Fischer, and collaborators from the UK, Germany, and the US analyzed more than 2,600 blood plasma samples collected over time from 1,611 adult individuals with or without sepsis or other forms of inflammation or illness, comparing sepsis plasma proteomes to one another and to those from samples from control individuals without sepsis.

"The sepsis plasma proteome reflects mechanisms underlying the dysregulated host response to infection as well as the wider consequences of organ dysfunction (reduced metabolism and excretion for example) and tissue injury," the authors explained, adding that proteomics "provides an opportunity to identify aspects of pathogenesis together with measures of organ dysfunction and disease severity."

Based on data spanning nearly 4,600 LC-MS analyses, the team scanned for proteins from thousands of groups, identifying 269 proteins in 2,575 of the samples considered, which represented 1,598 sepsis patients These blood plasma proteomic profiles not only revealed protein dynamics during the sepsis disease progression but also highlighted subtypes of the condition, including one marked by more severe disease.

Together with paired RNA sequencing data on more than 800 leukocyte white blood cell samples from 649 of the participants, the plasma protein patterns pointed to pathways with altered activity in individuals with sepsis — from innate immune system components or metabolic processes to altered cell signaling.

"We identified specific proteins, coexpression modules, and networks that are differentially abundant in sepsis," the authors reported, noting that the sepsis-associated plasma proteins were involved in "innate immunity, acute-phase response, neutrophil function, cytokine production, lipometabolism, tissue damage protection, and [extracellular matrix] organization."

More broadly, the study's authors suggested that such high-throughput, mass spec-based proteomic analyses not only provide a window into personalized responses to severe infection but may also provide a strategy for interrogating host responses to other conditions in the future.