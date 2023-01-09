Quantum-Si Inks Informatics, Sample Prep Deals; Begins Shipping Platinum Proteomic System

NEW YORK – Quantum-Si said Monday that it has begun commercial shipments of its Platinum protein sequencing system and has entered agreements for the development of sample preparation kits and informatics tools for use with the platform.

Guilford, Connecticut-based Quantum-Si officially launched the Platinum system, which uses amino acid-specific probes that are read out via a semiconductor-based sensing device to analyze protein sequences, at the end of 2022.

This week, the firm announced a partnership with San Diego-based Aviva Systems Biology under which the companies will codevelop protein enrichment kits to isolate proteins of interest prior to analysis by the Platinum system.

"Biological processes, disease, and health are ultimately attributed to protein function or dysfunction, and protein sequencing can support a greater understanding of these processes by unlocking biological insights at an unprecedented scale," Quantum-Si CEO Jeff Hawkins said in a statement. "We are committed to enabling existing research workflows with simple convenient solutions for proteomics research, and our partnership with Aviva Systems Biology will enable customers to conduct proteoform analysis in a simple and reproducible manner."

Quantum-Si also announced an agreement with Charlottesville, Virginia-based drug development services firm Biovista under which it will integrate Biovista's AI-based Vizit informatics tools into its analytics software suite to help researchers visualize connections between the protein sequence data they generate on the Platinum system and other proteins, post-translational modifications, and disease states.

"Quantum-Si’s protein sequencing technology in concert with Biovista’s database and visualization technology can aid in the discovery of new proteins for future therapeutic targets associated with disease," Hawkins said. "The potential can also extend to discovering new biomarkers for clinical research and diagnostics."

Financial and other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.