Quantum-Si Inks Deals for Development of New Proteomics Platform, Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK – Protein sequencing firm Quantum-Si on Wednesday announced several deals facilitating the development and production of a new proteomics platform, as well as a distribution agreement for its existing products.

Financial and other terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The company signed deals with Planet Innovation, SkyWater Technology, and Nvidia for development work on a new proteomics platform called Proteus. Radnor, Pennsylvania-based life science firm Avantor will distribute Quantum-Si's existing protein sequencing products in the US and Canada.

Box Hill, Australia-based Planet Innovation is the contract manufacturer for Quantum-Si's forthcoming Platinum Pro instrument, which the company plans to release in the first half of 2025. The new agreement expands the two firms' partnership to include development of the Proteus instrument. In a statement, Quantum-Si President and CEO Jeff Hawkins said the partnership would allow the company to launch the new instrument in less than two years.

Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology is developing consumables for the Platinum Pro and will also develop them for the Proteus instrument under the new agreement.

Quantum-Si's collaboration with San Jose, California-based chipmaker Nvidia is focused on improving data processing speeds to handle the increased data volume the company expects the Proteus platform to produce.

"Sequencing proteins to derive insights requires advanced processing capabilities that can handle vast volumes of data," George Vacek, global head of genomics alliances at Nvidia, said in a statement. "Applying Nvidia technology for accelerated computing and AI, Quantum-Si’s platform for proteomics and multiomics can make a significant impact on healthcare and life sciences AI and research."

Quantum-Si Chief Product Officer John Vieceli said in a statement that the company has been using Nvidia technology for protein structure prediction research, aiding the design of biomolecules for use in its platforms. "Now, we are excited to apply Nvidia technology for downstream data processing and interpretation applications for Proteus," he said.