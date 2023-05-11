Logo

Quantum-Si Books First Revenue From Instrument Sales in Q1

May 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Single-molecule proteomics firm Quantum-Si reported after market close on Thursday that it generated its first revenue from sales of its Platinum instrument and kits in the first quarter.

"We are off to a good start in 2023 with first quarter customer orders coming in slightly above our internal plan," Quantum-Si CEO Jeff Hawkins said in a statement. "Our business funnel is robust, we have a strong team in place, and we are well-positioned to accelerate commercial momentum in the second half of the year."

For the three months ended March 31, the Guilford, Connecticut-based company booked $254,000 in revenues, including $ 251,000 from product sales and $3,000 from services. Revenues came predominantly from sales of Platinum instruments and kits and were negatively impacted by a delay in the shipment of two international orders that were eventually shipped early in the second quarter. In total, customer orders were $449,000 in the first quarter.

The firm's net loss in Q1 narrowed to $23.6 million, or $.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.2 million, or $.25 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Quantum-Si's Q1 R&D spending was $18.2 million, down 3 percent from $18.8 million a year ago, while its SG&A expenses were $11.2 million, up 33 percent from $8.4 million in Q1 2022.

Quantum-Si finished the quarter with $81.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $240.4 million in marketable securities.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
financial results
financial guidance
North America
Quantum-Si
Breaking News
The Scan

Research Team Develops Multiomics Resources for Pigment Rice Improvement

Researchers in Nature Food have generated genome assemblies and other resources for multiple pigmented rice varieties to uncover ways to boost their nutritional value.

Study Sheds Light on Algae's Ability to Respond to Different Levels of Light, Carbon Dioxide

In Nature Communications, researchers describe how light and carbon dioxide levels influence transcriptional regulation in the green algae Chlamydomonas.

TWAS Uncovers Additional Breast Cancer Susceptibility Genes

Researchers in AJHG report on their use of gene expression data from multiple tissues to home in on genetic risk variants for breast cancer.

Transcriptome Study Tracks Evolution of Root Cell Types in Crop Plants

Researchers reporting in Nature compare single-cell transcriptomes found across corn, sorghum, and millet plant root cell types, flagging functional and evolutionary features.