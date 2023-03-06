Logo

Quanterix Q4 Revenues Down 15 Percent

Mar 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Quanterix reported Monday morning that its fourth quarter revenues fell 15 percent year over year, in line with expectations after a restructuring the firm announced last summer.

For the period ended Dec. 31, the company posted revenues of $25.8 million, down from $30.3 million in Q4 2021 and in line with the consensus Wall Street estimate.

The firm's Q4 product revenues were $16.7 million, down 29 percent from $23.5 million in Q4 2021. Service and other revenues rose 54 percent to $8.8 million from $5.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Collaboration and license revenue was $170,000, up 5 percent from $162,000 in Q4 2021, while grant revenue was $213,000, down 78 percent from $975,000 the year before.

The firm's 2022 Q4 net loss was $18.6 million, or $.50 per share, versus a net loss of $20.1 million, or $.55 per share, the year before. The consensus Wall Street estimate for loss per share was $.47.

Quanterix's R&D spending during the quarter was $5.6 million, down 27 percent from $7.7 million in the year-ago period. Its SG&A expenses fell 32 percent to $19.3 million from $28.4 million the year before, largely due to a restructuring, including layoffs, the company announced last August.

For full-year 2022, Quanterix reported revenues of $105.5 million, down 5 percent from $110.6 million in 2021, matching the Wall Street consensus estimate.

The firm's 2022 product revenues fell 14 percent to $69.8 million from $81.1 million in 2021. Service and other revenues rose 46 percent to $34.5 million from $23.6 million in the prior year. Collaboration and license revenue was $649,000, essentially flat compared to 2021, while grant revenue was $570,000, down 89 percent from $5.2 million in 2021.

Quanterix's net loss for full-year 2022 was $96.7 million, or $2.61 per share, versus a net loss of $57.8 million, or $1.60 per share, in 2021. The consensus Wall Street estimate for loss per share was $2.58.

The firm's full-year R&D spending was down 8 percent to $25.9 million from $28.0 million in 2021. Its SG&A spending was down less than 1 percent to $92.0 million from $92.3 million the year before.

The company ended 2022 with $338.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 million in restricted cash.

Quanterix did not provide any guidance for revenues in 2023.

In Monday morning trading on the Nasdaq, Quanterix's shares were up 1 percent to $12.27.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
financial results
Quanterix
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Mouse Study Points to Potential for Messenger RNA-Based Vaccines Targeting HPV-Positive Tumors

In mouse model experiments, researchers assess three mRNA vaccines targeting tumors linked to human papillomavirus infections, as they report in Science Translational Medicine.

Next-Generation Sequencing Appears Cost-Effective for Metastatic Lung Cancer MDx in Spanish Setting

Next-generation sequencing appears to outperform single-gene tests, while remaining cost effective, for finding molecular markers and targets in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, a new JCO Precision Oncology study finds.

Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Resistance Linked to Transcriptional Noise in New Study

A modeling study of neuroblastoma in Science Advances suggests transcriptional noise in pathways involved in cell death or apoptosis can contribute to chemotherapy resistance.

Study Identifies New Patient Response Biomarker for Colorectal Cancer Therapy

A new Nature Medicine study points to KRAS codon G12 mutations as biomarkers that identify metastatic colorectal cancer patients who will not respond well to trifluridine/tipiracil.