Logo

Quanterix Q3 Revenues Down 4 Percent as Company Continues Restructuring Effort

Nov 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Quanterix reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues declined 4 percent year over year.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company posted revenues of $26.6 million, down from $27.7 million in Q3 2021 but beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $25.6 million.

Q3 product revenues fell 14 percent to $17.7 million from $20.7 million in Q3 2021. Service and other revenues rose 42 percent to $8.4 million from $5.9 million in the prior-year period. Collaboration and license revenue more than doubled to $301,000 from $120,000 in Q3 2021, while grant revenue was $282,000, down 72 percent from $1.0 million the year before.

Quanterix posted a Q3 net loss of $35.1 million compared to a net loss of $15.7 million a year ago. It posted a loss per share of $.95, above the consensus Wall Street estimate of $.46.

The company's R&D spending during the quarter was $6.6 million, down 3 percent from $6.8 million in Q3 2021. Its SG&A expenses were down 16 percent to $20.0 million from $23.7 million a year ago.

The firm ended the quarter with $343.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 million in restricted cash.

In Wednesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, Quanterix shares were up 13 percent to $10.57.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
financial results
North America
Immunoassays
SiMoA
Breaking News
The Scan

XIST Becomes Active in Some Male Human Cancers

A noncoding RNA that silences the X chromosome that is typically active in female somatic cells also becomes active in some male cancer cells, a new Cell Systems study has found.

Public Health Steps Slowed SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in Switzerland

A new Science Translational Medicine paper uses genome sequencing to examine the effects of public health measures taken in Switzerland in 2020.

Certain P-Tau Biomarker Differentiates Alzheimer's Disease, Other Tauopathies

A new study in ACS Chemical Neuroscience finds that p-tau198 could serve as a biomarker to distinguish Alzheimer's disease from related conditions.

Family History, PRSs Are Independent Measures of Disease Risk

Researchers in the American Journal of Human Genetics found little overlap in the contributions of family history and polygenic risk scores to disease susceptibility.