Quanterix Q3 Revenues Down 4 Percent as Company Continues Restructuring Effort

NEW YORK – Quanterix reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues declined 4 percent year over year.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company posted revenues of $26.6 million, down from $27.7 million in Q3 2021 but beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $25.6 million.

Q3 product revenues fell 14 percent to $17.7 million from $20.7 million in Q3 2021. Service and other revenues rose 42 percent to $8.4 million from $5.9 million in the prior-year period. Collaboration and license revenue more than doubled to $301,000 from $120,000 in Q3 2021, while grant revenue was $282,000, down 72 percent from $1.0 million the year before.

Quanterix posted a Q3 net loss of $35.1 million compared to a net loss of $15.7 million a year ago. It posted a loss per share of $.95, above the consensus Wall Street estimate of $.46.

The company's R&D spending during the quarter was $6.6 million, down 3 percent from $6.8 million in Q3 2021. Its SG&A expenses were down 16 percent to $20.0 million from $23.7 million a year ago.

The firm ended the quarter with $343.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 million in restricted cash.

In Wednesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, Quanterix shares were up 13 percent to $10.57.