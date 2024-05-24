Plasma Proteome Study Finds Biomarkers for Severe, Fatal COVID-19

NEW YORK – A team from Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Maastricht University has unearthed blood plasma protein markers for increasingly severe or fatal COVID-19. The researchers used data from individuals treated at 15 US hospitals, highlighting related biological processes that they considered in context with results from smaller, previously published proteomic studies.

For their analyses, published in Science Advances on Friday, the researchers focused on blood plasma samples collected at weekly intervals from 1,117 individuals hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infections at 15 hospitals in the US as part of the "Immunophenotyping assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort" (IMPACC) study.

After using perchloric acid to biochemically dial down levels of abundant plasma proteins, the team turned to high-throughput liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry to measure 2,910 proteins in 2,934 samples, searching for proteins that coincided with severe or fatal forms of COVID-19.

"This study represents one of the largest LC-MS-based proteomics studies on depleted plasma to date," wrote senior and corresponding author Hanno Steen, a researcher affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and his colleagues.

The design of the IMPACC study, which was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made it possible to perform high-throughput deep plasma proteomics in a novel manner, Steen explained in an email.

"The almost 3,000 plasma samples, longitudinally collected from more than 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, provided unique insights into disease progression and recovery," he wrote, "and pointed towards generalizable findings in the large number of other COVID-19-related plasma proteomics studies."

The team parsed the patients into five clinical trajectory groups based on the severity of their disease, time needed to reach COVID-19 recovery and hospital discharge, and disease outcome. They identified 98 individuals with the most severe or fatal disease and 230 patients with more moderate illness at the opposite end of the COVID-19 severity spectrum.

With data spanning 576 quantified proteins per sample, on average, the team teased out plasma proteomic patterns across the clinical trajectory groups over time, identifying shifting protein signatures linked to increasing disease severity as well as a "death signature" that turned up relatively early in the disease process for patients who later died.

In the fatal COVID-19 cases, the investigators saw an early uptick in plasma proteins involved in the inflammation- and organ damage-related neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) pathway, followed by a rise in markers for heart damage, extracellular matrix degradation, and ongoing inflammation.

"Our findings show that increased levels of neutrophil extracellular trap and heart damage markers are associated with fatal outcomes," the authors reported, adding that the analyses uncovered potential prognostic markers for "worsening severity and death."

Based on their findings, the authors suggested that blood protein markers may eventually help find COVID-19 patients at risk of overzealous immune system activity and inflammation.

Even so, they cautioned that although the biomarkers detected may "enable the differentiation of outcomes and the escalation of care, their integration into routine clinical tests will require validation studies using samples from patients that succumbed to viral infections."